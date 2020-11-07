2017年7月にアーティストデビューし、音楽活動4年目に突入した声優・畠中祐が2020年11月25日(水)にリリースする6thシングル「Promise for the future」より、アーティスト写真やジャケット写真、バックジャケットなど最新情報が一挙公開された。

アーティスト写真

本作は、現在放送中の特撮ドラマ『ウルトラマンＺ』後期エンディングテーマ。熱い、未来への力強さを強く感じさせる畠中祐に注目したい。

初回限定盤のジャケットイメージ

通常盤のジャケットイメージ

通常盤のバックジャケット

■畠中祐「Promise for the future」収録内容

＜CD＞

01. Promise for the future

作詞：マイクスギヤマ／作曲：渡辺徹／編曲：ats-、清水武仁＆渡辺徹(Blue Bird's Nest)

02. アルゴリズム

作詞：Cocoro.／作曲：BOUNCEBACK／編曲：清水武仁

03. 真冬HEAT

作詞：小松レナ／作曲：渡辺徹／編曲：渡辺徹

04. Promise for the future (Instrumental)

05. アルゴリズム (Instrumental)

06. 真冬HEAT (Instrumental)



＜BD＞※初回限定盤のみ

01. Promise for the future (Music Clip)

02. Making of Promise for the future

●畠中祐「Promise for the future」Music Clip(Short ver.)

畠中祐の6thシングル「Promise for the future」は、2020年11月25日(水)の発売予定。各詳細は公式サイトにて。

(C)円谷プロ (C)ウルトラマンＺ製作委員会・テレビ東京