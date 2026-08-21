「DHL Coffee and Cars」開催！テーマは「ドイツ製レストモッド、チューニングカー、カスタムカー」

自動車愛好家が集う好評イベント「Coffee and Cars」が9月に開催されることが決定した。このイベントは、F1、WEC、フォーミュラEの強力なサポーターであり、220以上の国と地域で事業を展開する国際輸送、宅配便、輸送ロジスティクス分野における世界的なマーケットリーダーであるDHLの協賛により開催される。

【画像】Singer、Gunther Werks、Rennsport、RUFなどのドイツ製レストモッド、チューニングカー、カスタマイズカー（写真6点）

今回のテーマは「ドイツ製レストモッド、チューニングカー、カスタムカー」。

ここ数年、さまざまな企業がポルシェ911を再解釈し、その性能や標準装備をアップグレードするとともに、これらのドイツのアイコニックなモデルに新たな魅力を生み出してきた。

対象となるブランドは、Singer、Gunther Werks、Rennsport、RUF、KAMManufaktur、Theon Design、Gruppe Mなど。さらに、AMG、BRABUS、iDing Power、RWB、STUDIE AG、AC Schnitzer、ALPINA などの企業が手掛けた、チューニングやカスタマイズが施されたドイツ車の参加も歓迎だ。自慢の愛車で参加し、コーヒーを片手に自動車愛好家同士、休日の朝のゆったりとした時間を過ごしてみてはいかがだろうか。

DHL Coffee and Cars

日程：2026年9月27日（日） 午前7時～午前10時

（雨天実施、荒天の場合は中止または延期する場合がございます）

場所：東京プリンスホテル（〒105-8560 東京都港区芝公園3-3-1）第2駐車場

テーマ：「ドイツ製レストモッド、チューニングカー、カスタムカー」

参加費：無料

お申込みフォーム：参加をご希望の方は下記フォームよりお申込みください

https://forms.gle/f1wk5ceLYftSmrKa7

【エントリー締め切り】2026年9月10日(木) 23:59

問合せ：paul@bespoke-automotive.co.jp

※事前エントリーが収容台数を上回った場合や、同モデルが多数エントリーされた場合は、主催者により抽選・選考をおこないます

※違法改造車はご参加いただけません

※当選の方へのご連絡はEメールにて9月17日(木)以降を予定しております

Sunday 27th September 2026 07:00am to 10:00am

Tokyo Prince Hotel, 3-3-1 Shiba-koen, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-8560

Car Park #2

Coffee and Cars is back, sponsored by DHL the global market leader in international shipping, courier services, and transport logistics, operating in over 220 countries and territories. DHL are a great supporter of Formula 1, WEC and Formula E.

Septembers theme will be ”German restomod, tuned and modified cars”.

Over the past few years various companies have reinterpreted the Porsche 911, upgrading its performance and standard equipment and creating new looks for these German icons. Wed like to invite owners of these special cars to exhibit their cars on Sunday morning. Brands such as Singer, Gunther Werks, Rennsport, RUF, KAMManufaktur, Theon Design and more.

In addition wed like to invite tuned and modified German cars to join us created by companies such AMG, Brabus, iDing Power, RWB, Studie AG, AC Schnitzer, ALPINA and others.

There will be morning coffee and snacks and a handful of other exhibitors to enhance the experience.

So please sign up here if you wish to attend and we will confirm acceptance of your car.