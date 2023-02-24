米国商務省は2月17日、「CHIPS and Science ACT of 2022」(CHiPS法)を実行し、527億ドルを厳格にかつ効率的に投資するための「CHIPS for Americaチーム」のスタッフを発表した。

同チームは、CHIPS法による半導体業界への補助金配布を実施する上で重要な役割を果たすことが期待されており、大規模な連邦政府のプログラムを管理経験者や半導体業界の専門家、金融の経験者など、官民のさまざまな分野から人材を集めたと商務省は説明している。特に、SK hynixやSynopsysの前副社長経験者などが選ばれている点が注目される。

今回発表された15人のスタッフの氏名と役職は以下の通り(苗字のABC順、敬称略)。なお、このうち、半導体業界と直接かかわりあいがあるのがDan Kim氏とMike O'Brien氏で、Kim氏はQualcommの経済戦略担当ディレクタを経験後、SK hynixの副社長兼チーフエコノミストとして、同社の経済および成長戦略チームを率いていた。一方のO'Brien氏は、Synopsysの航空宇宙および政府担当副社長を務めたほか、その前はCadence Design SystemsにてEDAおよびIPに合計27年間携わった経験を有している。