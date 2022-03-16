JPCERTコーディネーションセンター（Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center：JPCERT/CC）は3月15日、「Apple製品のアップデートについて（2022年3月）」において、Appleが複数の製品に対するセキュリティアップデートをリリースしたと伝えた。該当する製品にはmacOSやiOS/iPadOSも含まれている。
Apple製品のアップデートでは新機能に注目が集まりがちだが、脆弱性への対応も同時に行われていることが多いため、セキュリティ上の観点からもできるだけ早いアップデートの適用が推奨される。
Apple製品のセキュリティアップデートの情報は次のページで公開されている。
アップデートがリリースされた製品は次のとおり。
- GarageBand 10.4.6 (macOS Big Sur 11.5 以降)
- Logic Pro X 10.7.3 (macOS Big Sur 11.5 以降)
- Xcode 13.3 (macOS Monterey 12 以降)
- セキュリティアップデート 2022-003 Catalina
- macOS Big Sur 11.6.5
- macOS Monterey 12.3
- tvOS 15.4
- watchOS 8.5
- iOS 15.4 および iPadOS 15.4
修正された脆弱性の内容は、それぞれ次のページで確認することができる。
- About the security content of GarageBand 10.4.6 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of Logic Pro X 10.7.3 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of Xcode 13.3 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of Security Update 2022-003 Catalina - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.3 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of tvOS 15.4 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of watchOS 8.5 - Apple サポート (日本)
- About the security content of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 - Apple サポート (日本)
本稿執筆時点ではまだ英語でしか掲載されていないが、近いうちに日本語に翻訳された情報が提供されるだろう。JPCERT/CCはAppleが提供する情報を参照した上で、影響範囲の確認と対策を検討するよう呼びかけている。