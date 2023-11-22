apachefriends.orgは現地時間11月19日、公式ブログでWebアプリケーションローカル実行環境を提供するパッケージ「XAMPP」のWindows版最新バージョン「8.2.12」「8.1.25」「8.0.30」をリリースしたことを発表した。最新版はWebサイトでダウンロードできる。Linux、OS X版は近日公開予定となっている。
XAMPPは、ローカル環境でのWebアプリケーション開発に必要な、「PHP」「Perl」「Apache」「MariaDB」「phpMyAdmin」「OpenSSL」などの実行環境を提供するアプリケーションパッケージ。上記以外にも「XAMPP Control Panel」「curl」「Webalizer」「Mercury Mail Transport System」「FileZilla FTP Server」「Tomcat6」「Strawberry Perl Portable」が同梱されている。
Windows用新バージョンでは、最新のPHPに対応して「8.2.12」「8.1.25」「8.0.30」がリリースされている。PHP以外では、それぞれApacheが2.4.58、MariaDBが10.4.32、phpMyAdminが5.2.1、OpenSSLが3.1.3、XAMPP Control Panelが3.2.4、Strawberry Perl Portableが5.32.1.1、Webalizerが2.23-04、Mercury Mail Transport Systemが4.63、FileZilla FTP Serverが0.9.41、Tomcat(with modproxyajp as connector)が8.5.96。Linux、OS X版とは構成内容が異なる。コードやリソースなどの詳細情報は、GitHubのApache Friendsで確認できる。