Check Point Software Technologiesは11月12日(米国時間)、「October 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: the Decline of Cryptominers Continues, as Emotet Botnet Expands Rapidly - Check Point Software」において、2019年10月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。

Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2019年10月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。

順位 PCマルウェア 前月比較
1 Emotet
2 XMRig
3 Trickbot
4 Jsecoin
5 Dorkbot
6 Ramnit
7 Lokibot
8 Agent Tesla
9 Formbook
10 Cryptoloot
順位 モバイルマルウェア
1 Guerrilla
2 Lotoor
3 AndroidBauts
順位 脆弱性 前月比較
1 SQL Injection (several techniques)
2 OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
3 MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
4 PHP DIESCAN information disclosure
5 Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
6 WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
7 Joomla Object Injection Remote Command Execution (CVE-2015-8562)
8 Command Injection Over HTTP
9 OpenSSL Padding Oracle Information Disclosure (CVE-2016-2107)
10 Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2017-5638)
  • 2019年10月マルウェアリスクインデックスマップ - 資料: Check Point Software Technologies

2019年10月は2019年9月に活動の再開が確認されたトロイの木馬「Emotet」が1位になった点が注目される。Emotetは、2019年10月末にハロウィーンをテーマにしたスパムキャンペーンを展開して感染を広めていった。また、2019年10月は仮想通貨マイナーのマルウェアがトップ10に入っていない点でも注目される。仮想通貨マイナーのマルウェアは2018年初頭にピークを迎え、以降は着実に減少している。