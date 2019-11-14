Check Point Software Technologiesは11月12日(米国時間)、「October 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: the Decline of Cryptominers Continues, as Emotet Botnet Expands Rapidly - Check Point Software」において、2019年10月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。
Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2019年10月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。
|順位
|PCマルウェア
|前月比較
|1
|Emotet
|↑
|2
|XMRig
|＝
|3
|Trickbot
|↑
|4
|Jsecoin
|↓
|5
|Dorkbot
|↑
|6
|Ramnit
|↑
|7
|Lokibot
|↑
|8
|Agent Tesla
|↑
|9
|Formbook
|↓
|10
|Cryptoloot
|↓
|順位
|モバイルマルウェア
|1
|Guerrilla
|2
|Lotoor
|3
|AndroidBauts
|順位
|脆弱性
|前月比較
|1
|SQL Injection (several techniques)
|↑
|2
|OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
|↑
|3
|MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
|↓
|4
|PHP DIESCAN information disclosure
|↑
|5
|Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
|↓
|6
|WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
|↑
|7
|Joomla Object Injection Remote Command Execution (CVE-2015-8562)
|↑
|8
|Command Injection Over HTTP
|↓
|9
|OpenSSL Padding Oracle Information Disclosure (CVE-2016-2107)
|↑
|10
|Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2017-5638)
|↑
2019年10月は2019年9月に活動の再開が確認されたトロイの木馬「Emotet」が1位になった点が注目される。Emotetは、2019年10月末にハロウィーンをテーマにしたスパムキャンペーンを展開して感染を広めていった。また、2019年10月は仮想通貨マイナーのマルウェアがトップ10に入っていない点でも注目される。仮想通貨マイナーのマルウェアは2018年初頭にピークを迎え、以降は着実に減少している。