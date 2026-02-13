Appleは2月11日(米国時間)、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となる脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 18.7.5 and iPadOS 18.7.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Tahoe 26.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.7.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.8.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 26.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 26.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of visionOS 26.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 26.3 - Apple Support
対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
- iPhone 11およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad第7世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- macOS Tahoe
- macOS Sequoia
- macOS Sonoma
- Apple TV HDのすべてのモデル
- Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
- Apple Vision Proのすべてのモデル
- Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル
更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 26.3
- iOS 18.7.5
- iPadOS 26.3
- iPadOS 18.7.5
- macOS Tahoe 26.3
- macOS Sequoia 15.7.4
- macOS Sonoma 14.8.4
- tvOS 26.3
- watchOS 26.3
- visionOS 26.3
- Safari 26.3
今回のセキュリティアップデートには合計80件の脆弱性の修正が含まれている。ゼロデイの脆弱性「CVE-2026-20700」の修正も含まれており、特定の個人を標的とした高度な攻撃に悪用された可能性が指摘されている。この脆弱性を悪用されると、メモリー書き込み権限を持つ攻撃者に任意のコードを実行される可能性がある。
日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。