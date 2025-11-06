Appleは2025年11月3日から5日(米国時間)にかけて、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となる脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Apple security releases - Apple Support

    Apple security releases - Apple Support

対象製品

セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。

  • iPhone 11およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 13-inch
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad第7世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • macOS Tahoe
  • macOS Sequoia
  • macOS Sonoma
  • Apple TV HDのすべてのモデル
  • Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
  • Apple Vision Proのすべてのモデル
  • Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル

更新情報

セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • iOS 26.1
  • iOS 18.7.2
  • iPadOS 26.1
  • iPadOS 18.7.2
  • macOS Tahoe 26.1
  • macOS Sequoia 15.7.2
  • macOS Sonoma 14.8.2
  • tvOS 26.1
  • watchOS 26.1
  • visionOS 26.1
  • Safari 26.1
  • Xcode 26.1

今回のセキュリティアップデートには深刻度が重要(Important)と評価される脆弱性「CVE-2025-43433」の修正など、合計128件の脆弱性の修正が含まれている。機能面では電話およびFaceTimeにライブ翻訳機能を追加、Liquid Glassの外観調整をサポートなど、多数の機能強化が加えられている。

日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。