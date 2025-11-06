Appleは2025年11月3日から5日(米国時間)にかけて、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となる脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 18.7.2 and iPadOS 18.7.2 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Tahoe 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.7.2 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.8.2 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of visionOS 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 26.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Xcode 26.1 - Apple Support
対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
- iPhone 11およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 13-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad第7世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- macOS Tahoe
- macOS Sequoia
- macOS Sonoma
- Apple TV HDのすべてのモデル
- Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
- Apple Vision Proのすべてのモデル
- Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル
更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 26.1
- iOS 18.7.2
- iPadOS 26.1
- iPadOS 18.7.2
- macOS Tahoe 26.1
- macOS Sequoia 15.7.2
- macOS Sonoma 14.8.2
- tvOS 26.1
- watchOS 26.1
- visionOS 26.1
- Safari 26.1
- Xcode 26.1
今回のセキュリティアップデートには深刻度が重要(Important)と評価される脆弱性「CVE-2025-43433」の修正など、合計128件の脆弱性の修正が含まれている。機能面では電話およびFaceTimeにライブ翻訳機能を追加、Liquid Glassの外観調整をサポートなど、多数の機能強化が加えられている。
日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。