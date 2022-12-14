米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は12月13日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの複数製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページからたどることができる。

  • Apple security updates - Apple Support

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • Apple TV 4K
  • Apple TV 4K (2世代およびそれ以降のバージョン)
  • Apple TV HD
  • Apple Watch Series 4およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iCloud for Windows
  • iPad 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad Air 2およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad Air 3rd generationおよびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad mini 4およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad mini 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone 6s (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone 7 (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone 8およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (1st generation),iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
  • iPod touch (7世代)
  • macOS Big Sur
  • macOS Monterey
  • macOS Ventura

CISAは上記のセキュリティアドバイザリを確認するとともに、必要に応じて可能な限り迅速にアップデートを適用することを推奨している。