米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は11月28日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に2個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されており注意が必要。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2021-35587 Oracle - Fusion Middleware
- CVE-2022-4135 Google - Chrome
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|内容
|CVE-2021-35587
|Oracle Fusion Middleware Access Manager allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to takeover the Access Manager product.
|CVE-2022-4135
|Google Chrome GPU contains a heap buffer overflow vulnerability that allows a remote attacker who has compromised the renderer process to potentially perform a sandbox escape via a crafted HTML page.
どちらも深刻度が緊急(Critical)の脆弱性であり注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、提供されているCVE情報やベンダの提供する情報を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。