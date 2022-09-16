米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は9月14日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に2個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されており注意が必要。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-37969 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2022-32917 Apple - iOS、iPadOS、macOS
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-37969
|Microsoft Windows Common Log File System (CLFS) driver contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2022-32917
|Apple kernel, which is included in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, contains an unspecified vulnerability where an application may be able to execute code with kernel privileges.
今回カタログに追加された脆弱性は比較的最近公表されたものだ。詳細が明らかになった脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって悪用されやすい。脆弱性は発表されるとともに直ちに内容を確認するとともに、適切に緩和策の適用やアップデートの適用を実施することが望まれる。