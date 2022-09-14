米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は9月13日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases September 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- September 2022 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET and Visual Studio
- .NET Framework
- Azure Arc
- Cache Speculation
- HTTP.sys
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
- Microsoft Graphics Component
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Microsoft Windows ALPC
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)
- Role: DNS Server
- Role: Windows Fax Service
- SPNEGO Extended Negotiation
- Visual Studio Code
- Windows Common Log File System Driver
- Windows Credential Roaming Service
- Windows Defender
- Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
- Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)
- Windows Enterprise App Management
- Windows Event Tracing
- Windows Group Policy
- Windows IKE Extension
- Windows Kerberos
- Windows Kernel
- Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
- Windows ODBC Driver
- Windows OLE
- Windows Photo Import API
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
- Windows Remote Procedure Call
- Windows TCP/IP
- Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。