CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-3075 Google Chromium Mojo contains an insufficient data validation vulnerability. Impacts from exploitation are not yet known. This vulnerability affects web browsers that utilize Chromium, including Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

CVE-2022-28958 D-Link DIR-816L contains an unspecified vulnerability in the shareport.php value parameter which allows for remote code execution.

CVE-2022-27593 Certain QNAP NAS running Photo Station with internet exposure contain an externally controlled reference to a resource vulnerability which can allow an attacker to modify system files. This vulnerability was observed being utilized in a Deadbolt ransomware campaign.

CVE-2022-26258 D-Link DIR-820L contains an unspecified vulnerability in Device Name parameter in /lan.asp which allows for remote code execution.

CVE-2020-9934 Apple iOS, iPadOS, and macOS contain an unspecified vulnerability involving input validation which can allow a local attacker to view sensitive user information.

CVE-2018-7445 In MikroTik RouterOS, a stack-based buffer overflow occurs when processing NetBIOS session request messages. Remote attackers with access to the service can exploit this vulnerability and gain code execution on the system.

CVE-2018-6530 Multiple D-Link routers contain an unspecified vulnerability which allows for execution of OS commands.

CVE-2018-2628 Oracle WebLogic Server contains an unspecified vulnerability which can allow an unauthenticated attacker with T3 network access to compromise the server.

CVE-2018-13374 Fortinet FortiOS and FortiADC contain an improper access control vulnerability which allows attackers to obtain the LDAP server login credentials configured in FortiGate by pointing a LDAP server connectivity test request to a rogue LDAP server.

CVE-2017-5521 Multiple NETGEAR devices are prone to admin password disclosure via simple crafted requests to the web management server.

CVE-2011-4723 The D-Link DIR-300 router stores cleartext passwords, which allows context-dependent attackers to obtain sensitive information.