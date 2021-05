Metallic Gold LE Challenge 28 expires Tuesday, May 25 at 10am PDT ⏰



Collect all 9️⃣ required Moments and earn this exclusive Challenge Reward of Cole Anthony's vicious putback dunk 😤 It's a Cole World 🔥



This Moment will never be released in packs: https://t.co/usL7iCXqCu pic.twitter.com/zgIGqbxbkt