インターネットイニシアティブ（IIJ）は4月10日、IIJmioサプライサービスで中古の「Google Pixel」シリーズ5機種の販売を開始した。IIJmioモバイルサービス「ギガプラン」をMNP転入で同時に申し込んだ場合は、対象端末をのりかえ価格で購入できる。

  • Google Pixel 10（インディゴ）

    Google Pixel 10（インディゴ）

今回追加されたのは、「Google Pixel 10」「Google Pixel 9」「Google Pixel 9a」「Google Pixel 8」「Google Pixel 8a」の各128GBモデル。

状態は機種により異なり、Google Pixel 10、9、9a、8aは中古未使用品・中古美品・中古良品、Google Pixel 8は中古美品・中古良品を用意する。通常価格は「Google Pixel 8a」の中古良品が45,800円から、「Google Pixel 10」の中古未使用品が119,980円まで。

  • Google Pixel 9（ピオニー）

    Google Pixel 9（ピオニー）

各機種の通常価格は以下のとおり。

端末 状態 一括払い 24回払い
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古未使用品 119,980円 5,006円/月
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古美品 109,980円 4,588円/月
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古良品 104,980円 4,379円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古未使用品 99,800円 4,170円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古美品 84,800円 3,543円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古良品 79,800円 3,334円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古未使用品 74,980円 3,136円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古美品 67,980円 2,839円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古良品 62,980円 2,630円/月
Google Pixel 8 [128GB] 中古美品 54,800円 2,289円/月
Google Pixel 8 [128GB] 中古良品 49,800円 2,080円/月
Google Pixel 8a [128GB] 中古未使用品 59,800円 2,498円/月
Google Pixel 8a [128GB] 中古美品 49,800円 2,080円/月
Google Pixel 8a [128GB] 中古良品 45,800円 1,915円/月
  • Google Pixel 9a（アイリス）

    Google Pixel 9a（アイリス）

のりかえ価格は、ギガプランの「音声SIM」または「音声eSIM」をMNP転入で同時に申し込んだ場合に、1契約者あたり1台まで適用される。価格は「Google Pixel 8a」の中古良品が29,800円から、「Google Pixel 10」の中古未使用品が99,800円までとなる。IIJmioのWebサイトから申し込んだ場合に適用されるとのことだ。

  • Google Pixel 8（ヘーゼル）

    Google Pixel 8（ヘーゼル）

のりかえ価格は以下のとおり。

端末 状態 のりかえ価格（一括） のりかえ価格（24回払い）
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古未使用品 99,800円 4,160円/月
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古美品 89,800円 3,743円/月
Google Pixel 10 [128GB] 中古良品 84,800円 3,535円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古未使用品 79,800円 3,326円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古美品 74,800円 3,118円/月
Google Pixel 9 [128GB] 中古良品 69,800円 2,909円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古未使用品 59,800円 2,493円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古美品 54,800円 2,284円/月
Google Pixel 9a [128GB] 中古良品 49,800円 2,076円/月
Google Pixel 8a [128GB] 中古美品 39,800円 1,659円/月
Google Pixel 8a [128GB] 中古良品 29,800円 1,243円/月

なお、「Google Pixel 8」の中古美品・中古良品と、「Google Pixel 8a」の中古未使用品は、在庫の準備ができ次第販売する。その他の機種についても一部カラーは供給数に限りがあり、販売状況はIIJmioのWebサイトで確認してほしいとしている。

  • Google Pixel 8a（アロエ）

    Google Pixel 8a（アロエ）