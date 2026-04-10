インターネットイニシアティブ（IIJ）は4月10日、IIJmioサプライサービスで中古の「Google Pixel」シリーズ5機種の販売を開始した。IIJmioモバイルサービス「ギガプラン」をMNP転入で同時に申し込んだ場合は、対象端末をのりかえ価格で購入できる。
今回追加されたのは、「Google Pixel 10」「Google Pixel 9」「Google Pixel 9a」「Google Pixel 8」「Google Pixel 8a」の各128GBモデル。
状態は機種により異なり、Google Pixel 10、9、9a、8aは中古未使用品・中古美品・中古良品、Google Pixel 8は中古美品・中古良品を用意する。通常価格は「Google Pixel 8a」の中古良品が45,800円から、「Google Pixel 10」の中古未使用品が119,980円まで。
各機種の通常価格は以下のとおり。
|端末
|状態
|一括払い
|24回払い
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|119,980円
|5,006円/月
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古美品
|109,980円
|4,588円/月
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古良品
|104,980円
|4,379円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|99,800円
|4,170円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古美品
|84,800円
|3,543円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古良品
|79,800円
|3,334円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|74,980円
|3,136円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古美品
|67,980円
|2,839円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古良品
|62,980円
|2,630円/月
|Google Pixel 8 [128GB]
|中古美品
|54,800円
|2,289円/月
|Google Pixel 8 [128GB]
|中古良品
|49,800円
|2,080円/月
|Google Pixel 8a [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|59,800円
|2,498円/月
|Google Pixel 8a [128GB]
|中古美品
|49,800円
|2,080円/月
|Google Pixel 8a [128GB]
|中古良品
|45,800円
|1,915円/月
のりかえ価格は、ギガプランの「音声SIM」または「音声eSIM」をMNP転入で同時に申し込んだ場合に、1契約者あたり1台まで適用される。価格は「Google Pixel 8a」の中古良品が29,800円から、「Google Pixel 10」の中古未使用品が99,800円までとなる。IIJmioのWebサイトから申し込んだ場合に適用されるとのことだ。
のりかえ価格は以下のとおり。
|端末
|状態
|のりかえ価格（一括）
|のりかえ価格（24回払い）
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|99,800円
|4,160円/月
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古美品
|89,800円
|3,743円/月
|Google Pixel 10 [128GB]
|中古良品
|84,800円
|3,535円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|79,800円
|3,326円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古美品
|74,800円
|3,118円/月
|Google Pixel 9 [128GB]
|中古良品
|69,800円
|2,909円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古未使用品
|59,800円
|2,493円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古美品
|54,800円
|2,284円/月
|Google Pixel 9a [128GB]
|中古良品
|49,800円
|2,076円/月
|Google Pixel 8a [128GB]
|中古美品
|39,800円
|1,659円/月
|Google Pixel 8a [128GB]
|中古良品
|29,800円
|1,243円/月
なお、「Google Pixel 8」の中古美品・中古良品と、「Google Pixel 8a」の中古未使用品は、在庫の準備ができ次第販売する。その他の機種についても一部カラーは供給数に限りがあり、販売状況はIIJmioのWebサイトで確認してほしいとしている。