United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は6月4日(米国時間)、「NSA Releases Advisory on BlueKeep Vulnerability｜US-CERT」において、National Security Agency (NSA： 米国国家安全保障局)が「BlueKeep」と呼ばれるWindowsの脆弱性(CVE-2019-0708)に関するサイバーセキュリティアドバイザリを公開したと伝えた。
「BlueKeep」はリモートデスクトップ(RDP)プロトコルの脆弱性で、Windows 7、Windows XP、Server 2003、2008に存在する。Microsoftは既にこの脆弱性を修正するセキュリティパッチを公開しているが、NSAは何百万ものマシンがパッチを当てておらず、脆弱な状態にあると指摘している。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- NSA Cybersecurity Advisory: Patch Remote Desktop Services on Legacy Versions of Windows > National Security Agency | Central Security Service > Article View
- PATCH REMOTE DESKTOP SERVICES ON LEGACY VERSIONS OF WINDOWS｜National Security Agency
- A Reminder to Update Your Systems to Prevent a Worm｜Microsoft
- Customer guidance for CVE-2019-0708 | Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability: May 14, 2019｜Microsoft
- CVE-2019-0708 | Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability｜Microsoft
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記の脆弱性情報をチェックするとともに、提供されているセキュリティパッチを適用することを推奨している。
通常、Microsoftはセキュリティサポートが終了したプロダクトに対してセキュリティパッチを提供することはないが、今回は影響範囲や重大度が高いという理由で、既にサポートが終了したWindows XPやWindows 2003といったプロダクトにもセキュリティパッチを提供している。各国当局や情報セキュリティ組織がこの脆弱性を修正するパッチを迅速に適用することを呼びかけている。