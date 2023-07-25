Appleは7月24日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watch、Apple TVなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデート版の配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
今回の配信でセキュリティアップデートの対象となっているプロダクトは次のとおり。
- iPhone 8およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone 7 (すべてのモデル)
- iPhone 6s (すべてのモデル)
- iPhone SE (1世代)
- macOS Ventura
- macOS Monterey
- macOS Big Sur
- iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
- iPad Air 3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini (4世代)
- iPad mini 5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
- Apple TV 4K (すべてのモデル)
- Apple TV HD
- iPod touch (7世代)
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 16.6
- iOS 15.7.8
- iPadOS 16.6
- iPadOS 15.7.8
- macOS Ventura 13.5
- macOS Monterey 12.6.8
- macOS Big Sur 11.7.9
- Safari 16.6
- tvOS 16.6
- watchOS 9.6
今回のセキュリティアップデートではすでに積極的に悪用が確認されている脆弱性が修正対象に含まれていることから注意が必要。特に、日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く多くのユーザーが影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、可能な限り迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。