Appleは7月10日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Macに影響を及ぼす脆弱性を修正するため「Rapid Security Responses」アップデートの配信を開始した。脆弱性に関しては次のページに情報がまとまっている。

  • Apple security updates

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • iOS 16.5.1
  • iPadOS 16.5.1
  • macOS Ventura 13.4.1
  • macOS Monterey
  • macOS Big Sur

アップデートを適用すると、それぞれ次のバージョンへアップデートされる。

  • iOS 16.5.1 (a)
  • iPadOS 16.5.1 (a)
  • macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a)
  • Safari 16.5.2

Appleはユーザにアップデートが行き渡るまで脆弱性の詳細を公開しないことにしているため詳しい情報はわからないが、次の脆弱性がすでにサイバー攻撃での悪用が確認されていると説明しており注意が必要。

  • CVE-2023-37450 - Webコンテンツを処理することで任意のコードが実行される脆弱性

対象の脆弱性はサイバー攻撃への悪用が確認されていることから、該当する製品を使用している場合には迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。