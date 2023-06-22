Appleは6月21日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Macに影響を及ぼす脆弱性を修正するためのアップデートの配信を開始した。脆弱性に関しては、次のページに情報がまとまっている。

  • Apple security updates

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • Safari
  • iPhone 8 以降およびこれ以降のバージョン
  • iPhone 7 (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone 6s (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone SE (第 1 世代)
  • iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
  • iPad Air 第3世代および以降のバージョン
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad 第5世代およびこれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad mini 第5世代およびこれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad mini (第 4 世代)
  • iPod touch (第 7 世代)
  • macOS Ventura
  • macOS Monterey
  • macOS Big Sur
  • Apple Watch Series 4 以降およびこれ以降のバージョン
  • Apple Watch Series 3

アップデートを適用すると、それぞれ次のバージョンへアップデートされる。

  • Safari 16.5.1
  • iOS 16.5.1
  • iOS 15.7.7
  • iPadOS 16.5.1
  • iPadOS 15.7.7
  • macOS Ventura 13.4.1
  • macOS Monterey 12.6.7
  • macOS Big Sur 11.7.8
  • watchOS 9.5.2
  • watchOS 8.8.1

Appleはユーザーにアップデートが行き渡るまで脆弱性の詳細を公開しないことにしているため詳しい情報はわからないが、少なくとも次の脆弱性はすでにサイバー攻撃での悪用が確認されていると説明されており注意が必要。該当する製品を使用している場合には迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。

  • CVE-2023-32434 - アプリで任意のコードがカーネル特権で実行される脆弱性
  • CVE-2023-32435 - Webコンテンツを処理することで任意のコードが実行される脆弱性
  • CVE-2023-32439 - 細工されたWebコンテンツを処理することで任意のコードが実行される脆弱性