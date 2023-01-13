米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は1月12日(米国時間)、「Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Juniper Networksの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

Juniper Networksは2023年1月11日および1月12日にかけて大量のセキュリティアドバイザリを発行した。主なセキュリティアドバイザリは次のとおり。

  • 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Contrail Cloud: Multiple Vulnerabilities have been resolved in Contrail Cloud release 13.7.0

2023年1月11日よりも前に公開されたセキュリティアドバイザリは次のページからたどることができる。

一度に多くのセキュリティアドバイザリが発行されていることから、該当する製品を使用しているかどうか注意深く確認することが望まれる。2022年1月11日および12日に公開された脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。