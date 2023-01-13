米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は1月12日(米国時間)、「Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Juniper Networksの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
Juniper Networksは2023年1月11日および1月12日にかけて大量のセキュリティアドバイザリを発行した。主なセキュリティアドバイザリは次のとおり。
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: Receipt of crafted TCP packets destined to the device results in MBUF leak, leading to a Denial of Service (DoS) (CVE-2023-22396)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: QFX5k Series, EX46xx Series: MAC limiting feature stops working after PFE restart/device reboot (CVE-2023-22405)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: A specific SNMP GET operation and a specific CLI commands cause resources to leak and eventually the evo-pfemand process will crash (CVE-2023-22400)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: MX Series with MPC10/MPC11: When Suspicious Control Flow Detection (scfd) is enabled and an attacker is sending specific traffic, this causes a memory leak. (CVE-2023-22410)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: Multiple vulnerabilities resolved in OpenSSL
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series, and MX Series with SPC3: When IPsec VPN is configured iked will core when a specifically formatted payload is received (CVE-2023-22404)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: In an MPLS scenario the processing of specific packets to the device causes a buffer leak and ultimately a loss of connectivity (CVE-2023-22395)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Contrail Cloud: Multiple Vulnerabilities have been resolved in Contrail Cloud release 13.7.0
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series: A memory leak might be observed in IPsec VPN scenario leading to an FPC crash (CVE-2023-22417)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: The kernel might restart in a BGP scenario where "bgp auto-discovery" is enabled and such a neighbor flaps (CVE-2023-22402)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: MX Series: FPC crash when an IPsec6 tunnel processes specific IPv4 packets (CVE-2023-22413)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos Space: Multiple vulnerabilities resolved in 22.3R1 release
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series: The flowd daemon will crash when Unified Policies are used with IPv6 and certain dynamic applications are rejected by the device (CVE-2023-22411)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: PTX Series and QFX10000 Series: An FPC memory leak is observed when specific multicast packets are processed (CVE-2023-22414)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: ACX2K Series: Receipt of a high rate of specific traffic will lead to a Denial of Service (DoS) (CVE-2023-22391)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: RPD crash upon receipt of BGP route with invalid next-hop (CVE-2023-22393)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series and MX Series: Memory leak due to receipt of specially crafted SIP calls (CVE-2023-22394)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: MX Series and SRX Series: The flowd daemon will crash if the SIP ALG is enabled and specific SIP messages are processed (CVE-2023-22412)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: MX Series and SRX Series: The flow processing daemon (flowd) will crash when a specific H.323 packet is received (CVE-2023-22415)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: PTX10008, PTX10016: When a specific SNMP MIB is queried the FPC will crash (CVE-2023-22401)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series: The flowd daemon will crash if SIP ALG is enabled and a malicious SIP packet is received (CVE-2023-22416)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: OpenSSL: Infinite loop in BN_mod_sqrt() reachable when parsing certificates (CVE-2022-0778)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: RPD might crash when MPLS ping is performed on BGP LSPs (CVE-2023-22398)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: QFX10K Series: PFE crash upon receipt of specific genuine packets when sFlow is enabled (CVE-2023-22399)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Northstar Controller: Pivotal RabbitMQ contains a web management plugin that is vulnerable to a Denial of Service (DoS) attack (CVE-2019-11287)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: A memory leak which will ultimately lead to an rpd crash will be observed when a peer interface flaps continuously in a Segment Routing scenario (CVE-2023-22406)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX 5000 Series: Upon processing of a specific SIP packet an FPC can crash (CVE-2023-22408)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Contrail Service Orchestration: Multiple vulnerabilities resolved in CSO 6.3.0
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: An RPD crash can happen due to an MPLS TE tunnel configuration change on a directly connected router (CVE-2023-22407)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: PTX10003: An attacker sending specific genuine packets will cause a memory leak in the PFE leading to a Denial of Service (CVE-2023-22397)
- 2023-01 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: QFX10k Series: ICCP flap will be observed due to excessive specific traffic (CVE-2023-22403)
2023年1月11日よりも前に公開されたセキュリティアドバイザリは次のページからたどることができる。
一度に多くのセキュリティアドバイザリが発行されていることから、該当する製品を使用しているかどうか注意深く確認することが望まれる。2022年1月11日および12日に公開された脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。