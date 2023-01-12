米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は1月10日(米国時間)、「Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Adobeの複数製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- Security Update Available for Adobe Acrobat and Reader | APSB23-01
- Security Update Available for Adobe InDesign | APSB23-07
- Security Update Available for Adobe InCopy | APSB23-08
- Security updates available for Dimension | APSB23-10
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 22.003.20282 (Win), 22.003.20281 (Mac)およびこれより前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.003.20282 (Win), 22.003.20281 (Mac)およびこれより前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30418およびこれより前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30418およびこれより前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InDesign ID18.0およびこれより前のバージョン. (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InDesign ID17.4およびこれより前のバージョン. (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InCopy ID18.0およびこれより前のバージョン. (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InCopy ID17.4およびこれより前のバージョン. (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe Dimension 3.4.6およびこれより前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 22.003.20310 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.003.20310 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30436 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30436 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InDesign Release: ID18.1 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InDesign Release: ID17.4.1 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InCopy Release: ID18.1 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe InCopy Release: ID17.4.1 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Adobe Dimension 3.4.7 (Windows版、macOS版)
セキュリティアドバイザリでは、深刻度が緊急(Critical)の脆弱性が16個、深刻度が重要(Important)の脆弱性が13個報告されている。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。