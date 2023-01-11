米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は1月10日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases January 2023 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET Core
- 3D Builder
- Azure Service Fabric Container
- Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Microsoft Graphics Component
- Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv)
- Microsoft Message Queuing
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
- Visual Studio Code
- Windows ALPC
- Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
- Windows Authentication Methods
- Windows Backup Engine
- Windows Bind Filter Driver
- Windows BitLocker
- Windows Boot Manager
- Windows Credential Manager
- Windows Cryptographic Services
- Windows DWM Core Library
- Windows Error Reporting
- Windows Event Tracing
- Windows IKE Extension
- Windows Installer
- Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol
- Windows iSCSI
- Windows Kernel
- Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol
- Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
- Windows Local Security Authority (LSA)
- Windows Local Session Manager (LSM)
- Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool
- Windows Management Instrumentation
- Windows MSCryptDImportKey
- Windows NTLM
- Windows ODBC Driver
- Windows Overlay Filter
- Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows Remote Access Service L2TP Driver
- Windows RPC API
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)
- Windows Smart Card
- Windows Task Scheduler
- Windows Virtual Registry Provider
- Windows Workstation Service
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。