米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は7月12日(米国時間)、「Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Adobe製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- Security update available for RoboHelp | APSB22-10
- Security update available for Adobe Acrobat and Reader | APSB22-32
- Security Updates Available for Adobe Character Animator | APSB22-34
- Security update available for Adobe Photoshop | APSB22-35
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- RoboHelp RH2020.0.7およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat DC 22.001.20142およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.001.20142およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30334およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30331およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30334およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30331およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS版)
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30229およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版)
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30227およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2017 17.012.30229およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版)
- Acrobat Reader 2017 17.012.30227およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS版)
- Character Animator 2021 4.4.7およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Character Animator 2022 22.4およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Photoshop 2021 22.5.7およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Photoshop 2022 23.3.2およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- RoboHelp RH2020.0.8 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat DC 22.001.20169 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.001.20169 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30362 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30362 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30249 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2017 17.012.30249 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Character Animator 2022 22.5 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Photoshop 2021 22.5.8 (Windows版、macOS版)
- Photoshop 2022 23.4.1 (Windows版、macOS版)