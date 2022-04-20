米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月19日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に3個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されている。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2018-6882 Zimbra - Collaboration Suite (ZCS)
- CVE-2019-3568 Meta Platforms - WhatsApp
- CVE-2022-22718 Microsoft - Windows
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2018-6882
|Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) contains a cross-site scripting vulnerability that might allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML.
|CVE-2019-3568
|A buffer overflow vulnerability in WhatsApp VOIP stack allowed remote code execution via specially crafted series of RTCP packets sent to a target phone number.
|CVE-2022-22718
|Microsoft Windows Print Spooler contains an unspecified vulnerability which allow for privilege escalation.
脆弱性は毎日さまざまなソフトウェアで発見されている。広く使われているソフトウェアにおける深刻度の高く、悪用が容易な脆弱性は長期にわたって悪用される傾向がある。そして、カタログに追加された脆弱性は積極的に悪用が確認されている点に注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、提供されているCVE情報やベンダーが提供する情報を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。