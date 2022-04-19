CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-22960 VMware Workspace ONE Access, Identity Manager and vRealize Automation contain a privilege escalation vulnerability due to improper permissions in support scripts.

CVE-2022-1364 Google Chromium V8 engine contains a type confusion vulnerability.

CVE-2019-3929 Multiple Crestron products are vulnerable to command injection via the file_transfer.cgi HTTP endpoint. A remote, unauthenticated attacker can use this vulnerability to execute operating system commands as root.

CVE-2019-16057 The login_mgr.cgi script in D-Link DNS-320 is vulnerable to remote code execution.

CVE-2018-7841 A SQL Injection vulnerability exists in U.motion Builder software which could cause unwanted code execution when an improper set of characters is entered.

CVE-2016-4523 The WAP interface in Trihedral VTScada (formerly VTS) allows remote attackers to cause a denial-of-service.

CVE-2014-0780 InduSoft Web Studio NTWebServer contains a directory traversal vulnerability which allows remote attackers to read administrative passwords in APP files, allowing for remote code execution.

CVE-2010-5330 Certain Ubiquiti devices contain a command injection vulnerability via a GET request to stainfo.cgi.