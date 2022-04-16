米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月14日(米国時間)、「Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Juniper Networksの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は、次のページにまとまっている。

  • Juniper Suppoyitrt Portal Search Results - Security Advisories

    Juniper Suppoyitrt Portal Search Results - Security Advisories

2022年4月13日(米国時間)に発行されたセキュリティアドバイザリは次のとおり。

上記の脆弱性のうち、1つは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要（「2022-04 Security Bulletin: Contrail Networking: Multiple Vulnerabilities have been resolved in Contrail Networking release 2011.L4」）。CISAは、セキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。