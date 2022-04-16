米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月14日(米国時間)、「Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Juniper Networksの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は、次のページにまとまっている。
2022年4月13日(米国時間)に発行されたセキュリティアドバイザリは次のとおり。
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: Specific packets reaching the RE lead to a counter overflow and eventually a crash (CVE-2022-22195)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: The rpd CPU spikes to 100% after a malformed ISIS TLV has been received (CVE-2022-22196)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: An rpd core will be observed with proxy BGP route-target filtering enabled and certain route add and delete event happening (CVE-2022-22197)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: J-Web can be compromised through reflected XSS attacks (CVE-2022-22181)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: A remote attacker may cause a CPU Denial of Service by sending genuine traffic to a device on a specific IPv4 port. (CVE-2022-22183)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved: In a BGP rib-sharding scenario when a certain CLI command is executed the rpd process might crash (CVE-2022-22193)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: A XSS vulnerability allows an attacker to execute commands on a target J-Web session (CVE-2022-22182)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Contrail Networking: Multiple Vulnerabilities have been resolved in Contrail Networking release 2011.L4
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Juniper Secure Analytics: JSA Series: Heap-Based Buffer Overflow in Sudo (CVE-2021-3156)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Paragon Active Assurance Control Center: Information disclosure vulnerability in crafted URL (CVE-2022-22190)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Contrail Networking: Multiple vulnerabilities resolved in Contrail Networking 21.3
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: QFX5100/QFX5110/QFX5120/QFX5200/QFX5210/EX4600/EX4650 Series: When storm control profiling is enabled and a device is under an active storm, a Heap-based Buffer Overflow in the PFE will cause a device to hang.
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: EX4300: PFE Denial of Service (DoS) upon receipt of a flood of specific ARP traffic (CVE-2022-22191)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: MS-MPC or MS-MIC, or SPC crashes if it receives a SIP message with a specific contact header format (CVE-2022-22198)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: vSRX 3.0 model: FreeBSD-SA-20:26.dhclient heap overflow (CVE-2020-7461)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: SRX Series: Denial of service vulnerability in flowd daemon upon receipt of a specific fragmented packet (CVE-2022-22185)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: JIMS: Local Privilege Escalation vulnerability via repair functionality (CVE-2022-22187)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS Evolved: PTX series: An attacker sending a crafted GRE packet will cause the PFE to restart (CVE-2022-22194)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Paragon Active Assurance: Local Privilege Escalation in polkit s pkexec (CVE-2021-4034)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Contrail Service Orchestration: An authenticated local user may have their permissions elevated via the device via management interface without authentication (CVE-2022-22189)
- 2022-04 Security Bulletin: Junos OS: EX4650 Series: Certain traffic received by the Junos OS device on the management interface may be forwarded to egress interfaces instead of discarded (CVE-2022-22186)
上記の脆弱性のうち、1つは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要（「2022-04 Security Bulletin: Contrail Networking: Multiple Vulnerabilities have been resolved in Contrail Networking release 2011.L4」）。CISAは、セキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。