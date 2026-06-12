クラウドゲーミング「GeForce NOW」でサマーセール開催中！ 12カ月プランが最大35%オフの大幅値下げ

NVIDIAは6月11日、同社が提供しているクラウドゲーミングサービス「GeForce NOW」において、サマーセールを開始した。12カ月分のサブスクリプションに35%物割引が設定されている。

GeForce NOWはNVIDIAが用意したサーバー側でゲームを動作させ、非力なモバイルPCやスマートフォンで強力なゲーミングPC級のゲームプレイを楽しめるクラウドゲーミングサービス。今回セール施策として12カ月サブスクリプションのうちパフォーマンスプランとアルティメットプランに割引が設定されており、35%オフという類を見ない大幅な割引施策が展開中。アルティメットプランは通常35,990円/年のところ、23,393円/年で加入可能だ。

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This #GFNThursday brings new games like Duet Night Abyss, the Ultimate deal of the season, and exclusive @GuildWars2 and @GuildWars rewards for GFN members.@GuildWars 3… pic.twitter.com/MuKnbDSBsm