GeForce NOWで『モンハンライズ』が遊べる！ その他3月追加予定タイトル発表

NVIDIAは3月2日、提供中のクラウドゲーミングサービス「GeForce NOW」において、19本もの新タイトル追加を発表した。日本国内初のタイトルとしては『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』が含まれている。

2月16日に予告されていた『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』のGeForce NOW対応について、今回正式にローンチされたことになる。MacやiPhoneを含むさまざまなデバイスで高品質なPCゲーミング体験が得られるというもので、今回『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』を含む19タイトルが遊べるようになる。その他のタイトルは下記の通りで、『Tower of Fantasy（幻塔）』の追加もトピックだ。

  • Hotel Renovator
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley
  • Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire Steam
  • Rise of Industry Epic Games Store
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6
  • Big Ambitions
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds
  • Ravenbound
  • DREDGE
  • The Great War: Western Front
  • System Shock Steam
  • Amberial Dreams
  • No One Survived
  • Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga Steam
  • Tower of Fantasy（幻塔）