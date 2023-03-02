GeForce NOWで『モンハンライズ』が遊べる！ その他3月追加予定タイトル発表

NVIDIAは3月2日、提供中のクラウドゲーミングサービス「GeForce NOW」において、19本もの新タイトル追加を発表した。日本国内初のタイトルとしては『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』が含まれている。
2月16日に予告されていた『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』のGeForce NOW対応について、今回正式にローンチされたことになる。MacやiPhoneを含むさまざまなデバイスで高品質なPCゲーミング体験が得られるというもので、今回『モンスターハンターライズ：サンブレイク』を含む19タイトルが遊べるようになる。その他のタイトルは下記の通りで、『Tower of Fantasy（幻塔）』の追加もトピックだ。
- Hotel Renovator
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire Steam
- Rise of Industry Epic Games Store
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6
- Big Ambitions
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Ravenbound
- DREDGE
- The Great War: Western Front
- System Shock Steam
- Amberial Dreams
- No One Survived
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga Steam
- Tower of Fantasy（幻塔）