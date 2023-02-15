『ホグワーツ・レガシー』、2月14日の更新で不具合を大量修正 パフォーマンスも向上

WB Gamesは2月14日（現地時間）、販売中のゲーム『ホグワーツ・レガシー』において、パッチ「1120320」をリリースした。リリースノートではXbox Series X|S版とPC版について言及されており、開発者のツイートによるとPS5版のアップデートは数日遅れる見込みだという。

発売以来、多くのプレイヤーから寄せられていたパフォーマンス問題に対処したというアップデート。PC版ではハードウェアの構成によらずカクつきが発生したり、ゲームそのものがクラッシュしてしまう問題が存在。今回のパッチではバグとパフォーマンスを修正するほか、コレクターズエディションのトロフィーにも修正が及ぶとしている。詳細な修正内容はパッチノートまで。

Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.



Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!