ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4用ソフトウェア『MLB The Show 22』（英語版）を日本国内に向けて2022年4月5日に発売した。

『MLB The Show 22』（英語版）は、メジャーリーグを題材にした野球ゲーム「The Show」シリーズの最新作。北米版と同一の内容で、ゲーム内の表記・音声はすべて英語。また、ゲーム内通貨の購入は行えない。

PS5用通常版、PS4用通常版に加え、さまざまなゲーム内アイテムが付属したPS5/PS4用MVPエディション、PS5/PS4用デジタルデラックスエディションも発売する。

それぞれの価格は以下の通り。

PS5用 通常版：7,590円

PS4用 通常版：6,490円

PS5/PS4用 MVPエディション：9,240円

PS5/PS4用 デジタルデラックスエディション（ダウンロード版）：10,890円

