JPCERTコーディネーションセンター（Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center：JPCERT/CC）は5月27日、「JVNVU#98042162: 複数の Apple 製品における脆弱性に対するアップデート」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。この脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 12.4.7 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Catalina 10.15.5, Security Update 2020-003 Mojave, Security Update 2020-003 High Sierra - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 13.4.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 6.2.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 5.3.7 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 13.1.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iTunes 12.10.7 for Windows - Apple Support
- About the security content of iCloud for Windows 11.2 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iCloud for Windows 7.19 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Windows Migration Assistant 2.2.0.0 - Apple Support
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 13.5より前のバージョン
- iPadOS 13.5より前のバージョン
- iOS 12.4.7より前のバージョン
- macOS Catalina 10.15.5より前のバージョン
- macOS Mojave (Security Update 2020-003 未適用)
- macOS High Sierra (Security Update 2020-003 未適用)
- tvOS 13.4.5より前のバージョン
- watchOS 6.2.5より前のバージョン
- watchOS 5.3.7より前のバージョン
- Safari 13.1.1より前のバージョン
- iTunes 12.10.7 for Windowsより前のバージョン
- iCloud for Windows 11.2より前のバージョン
- iCloud for Windows 7.19より前のバージョン
- Windows Migration Assistant 2.2.0.0より前のバージ
対象の脆弱性を悪用されると、サービス妨害攻撃(DoS: Denial of Service attack)、情報漏洩、任意のコード実行、情報改竄、ヒープ破壊、認証回避、特権昇格、任意スクリプトの実行、制限回避、任意アプリケーションの実行が行われるおそれがあるとされている。JPCERT/CCは必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。