米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は2月14日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの多数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は、次のページからたどることができる。
- About the security content of iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.2.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 16.3 - Apple Support
影響を受けるとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- iPhone 8およびそれ以降のバージョン
- iPad 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
- iPad Air 3世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
- iPad mini 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
- iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
- macOS Ventura
- macOS Monterey
- macOS Big Sur