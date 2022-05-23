Microsoftは2022年5月、Windows 11向けの累積更新プログラム「KB5013943」を配信した。しかし、この累積更新プログラムはバグ修正や脆弱性の修正のみならず、新しい不具合を引き起こして問題となった。問題はいくつか発生しているが、特に認証サービスに失敗するようになるという問題が管理者を悩ませている（参考「Windows 11向け累積更新プログラム「KB5013943」に認証できなくなる不具合 | TECH+」）。
Microsoftは5月19日(米国時間)、この認証問題に対処するために定例外の更新プログラムの配信を開始した。対象が多岐にわたることなら複数の更新プログラムが配信されている。それぞれ次のページから情報をたどることができる。
- May 19, 2022—KB5015013 (OS Build 20348.709) Out-of-band
- May 19, 2022—KB5015020 (OS Builds 19042.1708) Out-of-band
- May 19, 2022—KB5015018 (OS Build 17763.2931) Out-of-band
- May 19, 2022—KB5015019 (OS Build 14393.5127) Out-of-band
- KB5014986: Authentication failures occur after the May 10, 2022 update is installed on domain controllers running Windows Server 2012 R2
- KB5014991: Authentication failures occur after the May 10, 2022 update is installed on domain controllers running Windows Server 2012
- KB5014987: Authentication failures occur after the May 10, 2022 update is installed on domain controllers running Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
- KB5014990: Authentication failures occur after the May 10, 2022 update is installed on domain controllers running Windows Server 2008 SP2
2022年5月の累積更新プログラムを適用して認証問題が発生した場合は、該当する更新プログラムを確認するとともに、必要に応じて対応することが望まれる。