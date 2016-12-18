スマホとデジタル家電

「Astell&Kern」の最新情報・話題まとめ

韓国IRIVER (アイリバー) の高価格帯Hi-Fiオーディオシリーズのブランド、Astell&Kern (アステル アンド ケルン) に関する情報をお届け。ハイレゾ対応プレーヤー、ヘッドホン、イヤホンなど。

2018年08月21日(火)

Astell&Kernの音楽プレーヤー「A&norma/SR15」レビュー - 好きなアーティストの初ハイレゾ版に感激

サウンド / オーディオ 08/21 07:00

2018年06月01日(金)

音の違いが鮮明に! Astell&Kernからハイレゾ音楽プレーヤー新モデル

サウンド / オーディオ 06/01 16:33

2018年03月16日(金)

Astell&Kern、デスクトップオーディオ特化の小型パッシブスピーカー

サウンド / オーディオ 03/16 19:38

2018年03月10日(土)

声優・小倉唯コラボモデル、小型ハイレゾプレーヤー「AK70 MKII」

サウンド / オーディオ 03/10 21:36

2017年12月14日(木)

Astell&Kern、スピーカーもつなげるデスクトップ向けアンプ「ACRO L1000」

サウンド / オーディオ 12/14 17:41

2017年09月29日(金)

貴方が私のマスターか? Astell&Kernの「AK70 MKII」がFateとコラボ!

サウンド / オーディオ 09/29 12:25

2017年09月20日(水)

Astell&Kernの新エントリー「AK70 MKII」最速レビュー - かつてのフラッグシップを凌駕する実力

サウンド / オーディオ 09/20 11:00

2017年08月07日(月)

Astell&Kernのフラッグシップ「A&ultima SP1000」のCooper、発売は8月11日

サウンド / オーディオ 08/07 11:31

2017年06月16日(金)

Astell&Kernの新フラッグシップ「A&ultima SP1000」が予約開始、約50万円

サウンド / オーディオ 06/16 11:00

約50万円の超高級音楽プレーヤー「A&ultima SP1000」、その魅力は

サウンド / オーディオ 06/16 11:00

2017年06月09日(金)

6ドライバー搭載のイヤモニ「ROSIE」、実は8ドライバーだった

サウンド / オーディオ 06/09 11:00

2017年05月19日(金)

「Astell&Kern KANN」のブルーが6月2日に発売

サウンド / オーディオ 05/19 19:17

2017年05月16日(火)

Astell&Kern、新しい"最高峰"プレーヤー「A&ultima SP1000」 - 3499ドル

サウンド / オーディオ 05/16 11:13

2017年04月27日(木)

Astell&Kernの新ハイレゾプレーヤー「KANN」は5月19日発売、約13万円

サウンド / オーディオ 04/27 17:14

2017年04月26日(水)

Astell&Kernの小型ハイレゾプレーヤー「AK70」、ブラックとゴールドが追加

サウンド / オーディオ 04/26 12:44

2017年04月24日(月)

Astell&Kernのハイレゾ機「AK70」に新色レッド

サウンド / オーディオ 04/24 11:00

2017年04月14日(金)

超強力アンプを積んだAstell&Kernの「KANN」、豊富な機能で何ができる?

サウンド / オーディオ 04/14 14:59

2017年04月13日(木)

Astell&Kern KANN、ポータブルもライン出力も"can"な新ハイレゾプレーヤー

サウンド / オーディオ 04/13 21:24

2017年02月18日(土)

ポタ研2017冬レポート - オンキヨー「GRANBEAT」に海外からの試聴者も - JVCはウッドイヤホンじゃない謎のプロトタイプ

サウンド / オーディオ 02/18 17:49

2017年02月10日(金)

Astell&Kern、ステンレス製の超高級DAP「AK380SS」 - アンプ付きで約65万円

サウンド / オーディオ 02/10 11:00

2017年01月20日(金)

Astell&Kern、小型ハイレゾプレーヤー「AK70」の日本限定カラー

サウンド / オーディオ 01/20 16:55

2016年12月18日(日)

ポタフェス2016冬で見つけた気になるあれこれ

サウンド / オーディオ 12/18 00:10

超弩急プレーヤー「AK380」にステンレスモデル登場! 素材の違いで音は変わるのか - ポタフェス2016冬

サウンド / オーディオ 12/18 00:01

2016年11月25日(金)

Astell&Kern、ユニバーサルIEM「Michelle」の発売日と価格が決定

サウンド / オーディオ 11/25 19:04

2016年10月23日(日)

Astell&KernとJH AudioのコラボIEM「Michelle」公開 - 秋のヘッドフォン祭 2016

サウンド / オーディオ 10/23 17:51

2016年10月13日(木)

Astell&Kern、コスパ高ハイレゾDAP「AK70」のTrue Blueモデルを限定発売

サウンド / オーディオ 10/13 12:47

2016年10月11日(火)

Astell&KernとJH Audioがコラボした3BAドライバー搭載のユニバーサルIEM

サウンド / オーディオ 10/11 11:36

2016年07月27日(水)

Astell&Kern第3世代のAK380/320/300がUSBデジタル出力に対応

サウンド / オーディオ 07/27 13:33

2016年07月02日(土)

Astell&KernのハイコスパDAP「AK70」レビュー - AK Jrの単なる強化版にあらず

サウンド / オーディオ 07/02 08:00

2016年07月01日(金)

Astell&Kernのハイレゾプレーヤー「AK70」は7月15日発売、69,980円

サウンド / オーディオ 07/01 11:00

