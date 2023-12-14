セガは、PlayStation5（PS5） / Xbox Series X|S用ソフトウェア『Atlas Fallen（アトラス フォールン）』を、12月14日にFocus Entertainmentより発売した。

『Atlas Fallen』は、砂に覆われ荒廃した世界を舞台にした、三人称視点のアクションRPG。プレイヤーはさまざまな武器に姿を変えるガントレットと、流れる砂を意のままに操る「サンドパワーアビリティ」を駆使して、伝説の巨獣たちを狩猟する。スキルをアンロックして強化・カスタマイズすることで、自分だけのスタイルでプレイが可能。また、オンラインでは最大2名のマルチプレイにも対応する。

『Atlas Fallen』日本語版オフィシャルトレーラー

Atlas Fallen ©2023 Deck13 Interactive. Published by Focus Entertainment. Developed by Deck13 Interactive. Atlas Fallen, Focus Entertainment, Deck13 Interactive and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.