「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年8月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年8月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『ゴルフ PGAツアー 2K23』『Dreams Universe』『Death’s Door』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年8月1日から2023年9月4日まで。

『ゴルフ PGAツアー 2K23』（PS5 / PS4）

『Dreams Universe』（PS4）

『Death’s Door』（PS5 / PS4）

