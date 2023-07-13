PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」と、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「クラシックスカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

新たに追加される「ゲームカタログ」のタイトルは以下の通り。2023年7月18日からの提供を予定する。

『It Takes Two』（PS5/PS4）

『UNDERTALE』（PS4）

『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』（PS4）

『Sniper Elite 5』（PS5/PS4）

『真・三國無双８ オールシーズンパスエディション』（PS4）ダウンロードのみ対応

『真・三國無双８』（PS4）ストリーミング（PlayStation Plusプレミアム対象）のみ対応

『戦国無双５』（PS4）

『スポンジ・ボブ：Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated』（PS4）

『Monster Jam Steel Titans』（PS4）



「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『Twisted Metal』（PS）

『Twisted Metal2』（PS）

『Gravity Crash Portable』（PSP）



© 2021 Electronic Arts Inc.

UNDERTALE ©Toby Fox 2015-2017. All rights reserved.

©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

©2022 Rebellion. The Rebellion name and logo, and the SNIPER ELITE words are used as trademarks and may be registered in certain countries. The Sniper Elite Eagle device is used as a trademark. Published by Game Source Entertainment in Japan and Asia. All Rights Reserved.

©1995 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Twisted Metal is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the United States and other countries.

©1996 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Twisted Metal is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the United States and other countries.

©2010 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Gravity Crash is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.