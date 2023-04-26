スクウェア・エニックスは、PlayStation 4（PS4） / Nintendo Switch / Xbox One / Steam版『Life is Strange Remastered Collection（ライフ イズ ストレンジ リマスター コレクション）』およびNintendo Switch版『Life is Strange 2（ライフ イズ ストレンジ 2）』を2023年5月2日に発売する。

『ライフ イズ ストレンジ リマスター コレクション』では、『ライフ イズ ストレンジ』とその前日譚となる『ライフ イズ ストレンジ ビフォア ザ ストーム』を収録。ビジュアルとフェイシャルアニメーションなどを一新した。プレイヤーは主人公であるマックスとクロエを通し、オレゴン州沿岸の小さな町『アルカディア・ベイ』で起こる出来事を体験する。PS4、Nintendo Switch、Xbox One版が5,478円、Steam版が5,280円。いずれもダウンロード版のみで、『ライフ イズ ストレンジ リマスター』『ライフ イズ ストレンジ ビフォア ザ ストーム リマスター』の単体での販売はない。

ライフ イズ ストレンジ リマスター コレクション 日本語版トレーラー

『Life is Strange 2』の主人公は、シアトルに住むごく普通の兄弟。ある悲劇的な事件の後、兄のショーンは、超能力に目覚めた弟ダニエルを連れ、自分たちの居場所を求めて父親の故郷であるメキシコ「プエルト・ロボス」までの逃避行を始める。プレイヤーは兄のショーンを操作し、世間の目を逃れてシアトル、ポートランド、カリフォルニアと旅する。価格は3,278円。Nintendo Switch版はダウンロード販売のみ。

LIFE IS STRANGE © 2015, 2023 Square Enix Limited. LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM © 2017, 2023 Square Enix Limited. All rights reserved. LIFE IS STRANGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. DECK NINE and DECK NINE GAMES are registered trademarks of Idol Minds, LLC. DONTNOD and DONTNOD Entertainment are registered trademarks of DONTNOD Entertainment, S.A. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 © 2018-2023 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved. Developed by Dontnod Entertainment. LIFE IS STRANGE, LIFE IS STRANGE 2, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. DONTNOD and DONTNOD Entertainment are registered trademarks of DONTNOD Entertainment, S.A. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.