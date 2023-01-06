「Kerbal Space Program」がEpic Gamesで無料配布！ 宇宙工学がわかった気になれる

Epic Gamesでは現在、航空宇宙シミュレーションゲーム「Kerbal Space Program」の無料配布を実施中だ。日本時間2023年1月13日午前1時までの期間限定となっており、通常価格は3,980円のところ、期間中に受け取ることで以降も無料でプレイできる。

Kerbal Space Programは、自分で航空機やロケット、スペースシャトルなどを組み立てて飛ばすことができるシミュレーションゲーム。緑色でチャーミングなパイロットを生きたまま宇宙のあちこちに送り届けるというもので、プレイしていくうちにロケットが飛んでいく様子や軌道の変わり方などを直感的に学ぶことができる。