Amazonは3月31日、提供中のゲームサブスクリプションサービス「Prime Gaming」の加入者特典として、4月にプレイ可能なゲームタイトルや配布予定のゲーム内アイテムについて発表した。Amazon Prime加入者はgaming.amazon.comにアクセスすることで受け取れる。

4月のPrime Gamingでは、超大作RPG『The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe』など8タイトルを無料配布。Blizzard Entertainmentとの提携で同社製タイトルのアイテム配布を強化しており、『オーバーウォッチ』や『ハースストーン』でレジェンダリーアイテムの配布を実施する。無料配布タイトルは以下の通りで、その他アイテム配布の日程や内容についてはgaming.amazon.comまで。

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • 『Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
  • Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
  • Guild of Ascension
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Galaxy of Pen and Paper
  • House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets