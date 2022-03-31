「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる4月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

4月からのフリープレイタイトルは、『Hood: Outlaws and Legends』『スポンジ・ボブ：Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated』『Slay the Spire』の3つ。それぞれ、無料での提供期間は2022年4月5日から5月2日まで。

『Hood: Outlaws and Legends』

『スポンジ・ボブ：Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated』

『Slay the Spire』

© 2022 Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a game developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Home Interactive. Hood: Outlaws & Legends and its logos are Focus Home Interactive’s trademarks. All rights reserved.Licensed to and published in Japan by Oizumi Amuzio Inc.

© 2020 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg. © 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Purple Lamp Studios GmbH, Austria. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

2019 MegaCrit, LLC.