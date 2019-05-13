Tecmint.comは5月10日(米国時間)、「Useful Commands to Manage Apache Web Server in Linux」において、Apache Webサーバを利用するにあたって開発者や管理者が知っておいたほうがよいコマンドを紹介した。Apache Webサーバのインストールからサービスの起動および停止といった基本的な制御を実施するためのコマンドが掲載されている。

記事に掲載されているコマンドをまとめると、次のようになる。

コマンド 内容
sudo apt install apache2 Apache Webサーバインストール(apt)
sudo yum install httpd Apache Webサーバインストール(yum)
sudo dnf install httpd Apache Webサーバインストール(dnf)
sudo zypper install apache2 Apache Webサーバインストール(zypper)
sudo httpd -v Apache Webサーバのバージョンを表示
sudo apache2 -v Apache Webサーバのバージョンを表示
sudo httpd -V Apache Webサーバのバージョンを表示(コンパイル情報含む)
sudo apache2 -V Apache Webサーバのバージョンを表示(コンパイル情報含む)
sudo httpd -t 設定ファイルのシンタックスチェック
sudo apache2ctl -t 設定ファイルのシンタックスチェック
sudo systemctl start httpd Apache Webサーバを起動
sudo service httpd start Apache Webサーバを起動
sudo systemctl start apache2 Apache Webサーバを起動
sudo service apache2 start Apache Webサーバを起動
sudo systemctl enable httpd Apache Webサーバを有効化
sudo chkconfig httpd on Apache Webサーバを有効化
sudo systemctl enable apache2 Apache Webサーバを有効化
sudo chkconfig apache2 on Apache Webサーバを有効化
sudo systemctl restart httpd Apache Webサーバを再起動
sudo service httpd restart Apache Webサーバを再起動
sudo systemctl restart apache2 Apache Webサーバを再起動
sudo service apache2 restart Apache Webサーバを再起動
sudo systemctl status httpd Apache Webサーバのステータスを表示
sudo service httpd status Apache Webサーバのステータスを表示
sudo systemctl status apache2 Apache Webサーバのステータスを表示
sudo service apache2 status Apache Webサーバのステータスを表示
sudo systemctl reload httpd 設定ファイルを再読込
sudo service httpd reload 設定ファイルを再読込
sudo systemctl reload apache2 設定ファイルを再読込
sudo service apache2 reload 設定ファイルを再読込
sudo systemctl stop httpd Apache Webサーバを停止
sudo service httpd stop Apache Webサーバを停止
sudo systemctl stop apache2 Apache Webサーバを停止
sudo service apache2 stop Apache Webサーバを停止
sudo httpd -h Apache Webサーバ制御コマンドのヘルプを表示
sudo apache2 -h Apache Webサーバ制御コマンドのヘルプを表示
systemctl -h apache2 Apache Webサーバ制御コマンドのヘルプを表示
複数のコマンドが掲載されているのは、Linuxディストリビューションごとに操作コマンドが異なるほか、同じLinuxディストリビューションでもバージョンによって利用している制御コマンドが異なっているため。

Apache Webサーバは長期にわたってシェアの下落を続けている。特にアクセスが多いサイトを中心にNginxの採用が進んでおり、相対的にApacheはシェアを減らしている。しかし、それでもかなりの数のWebサーバがApacheを使用しており、サービスの制御方法を知っておいたほうがよい状況にある。