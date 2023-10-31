Appleは10月25日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watchなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデートの配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 16.7.2 and iPadOS 16.7.2 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 15.8 and iPadOS 15.8 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.6.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.7.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 17.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 10.1 - Apple Support
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
- iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone 8およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone 7 (すべてのモデル)
- iPhone 6s (すべてのモデル)
- iPhone SE第1世代
- iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
- iPad第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air 2
- iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini第4世代
- iPod touch第7世代
- Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
- Apple TV HD
- Apple TV 4K (すべてのモデル)
- macOS Sonoma
- macOS Ventura
- macOS Monterey
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 17.1
- iOS 16.7.2
- iOS 15.8
- iPadOS 17.1
- iPadOS 16.7.2
- iPadOS 15.8
- watchOS 10.1
- tvOS 17.1
- macOS Sonoma 14.1
- macOS Ventura 13.6.1
- macOS Monterey 12.7.1
- Safari 17.1
今回のセキュリティアップデートにはさまざまな機能の追加および重要なバグの修正が含まれており、すべてのユーザーに適用が推奨されている。特に、日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーが影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、可能な限り迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。