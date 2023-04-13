米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月11日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページからたどることができる。

  • About the security content of iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 - Apple Support

    About the security content of iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 - Apple Support

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • iPad 第5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad Air 第2世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad mini 第4世代およびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)
  • iPhone 6sおよびそれ以降のバージョン
  • iPhone SE 第1世代
  • iPod touch 第7世代
  • macOS Big Sur
  • macOS Monterey
  • macOS Ventura

CISAは、上記のセキュリティアドバイザリを確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。