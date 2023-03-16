米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は3月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases March 2023 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • Azure
  • Client Server Run-time Subsystem (CSRSS)
  • Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP)
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Microsoft PostScript Printer Driver
  • Microsoft Printer Drivers
  • Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
  • Office for Android
  • Remote Access Service Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Role: DNS Server
  • Role: Windows Hyper-V
  • Service Fabric
  • Visual Studio
  • Windows Accounts Control
  • Windows Bluetooth Service
  • Windows Central Resource Manager
  • Windows Cryptographic Services
  • Windows Defender
  • Windows HTTP Protocol Stack
  • Windows HTTP.sys
  • Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows Partition Management Driver
  • Windows Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPoE)
  • Windows Remote Procedure Call
  • Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime
  • Windows Resilient File System (ReFS)
  • Windows Secure Channel
  • Windows SmartScreen
  • Windows TPM
  • Windows Win32K

修正対象となっているセキュリティ脆弱性のうち、Microsoft Outlook for Windowsに存在する特権昇格の脆弱性(CVE-2023-23397)と、Windows SmartScreenにおけるセキュリティ機能バイパスの脆弱性(CVE-2023-24880)はすでに悪用が確認されており注意が必要。

MicrosoftはWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。