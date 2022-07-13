米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は7月12日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases July 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- 2022 年 7 月のセキュリティ更新プログラム - リリース ノート - セキュリティ更新プログラム ガイド - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- AMD CPU Branch
- Azure Site Recovery
- Azure Storage Library
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium ベース)
- Microsoft Graphics コンポーネント
- Microsoft Office
- Skype for Business および Microsoft Lync
- Windows Active Directory
- Windows Advanced Local Procedure Call
- Windows BitLocker
- Windows Boot Manager
- Windows Client/Server Runtime Subsystem
- Windows Connected Devices Platform Service
- Windows Credential Guard
- Windows Fast FAT ドライバー
- Windows Fax とスキャン サービス
- Windows IIS
- Windows Media
- Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling プロトコル
- Windows Portable Device Enumerator Service
- Windows Security Account Manager
- Windows Server Service
- Windows Storage
- Windows カーネル
- Windows グループ ポリシー
- Windows シェル
- Windows ネットワーク ファイル システム
- Windows パフォーマンス カウンター
- Windows リモート プロシージャ コール ランタイム
- Windows 印刷スプーラー コンポーネント
- XBox
- オープン ソース ソフトウェア
- ロール: DNS サーバー
- ロール: Windows Fax サービス
- ロール: Windows Hyper-V
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、一部の脆弱性は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。