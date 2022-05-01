米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月28日(米国時間)、「Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、シスコシステムズの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
今回、脆弱性の対象となっている製品は、Cisco IOS XR Software、Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software、Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Softwareなど。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページからたどることができる。
シスコシステムズからは短期間に比較的多くのセキュリティアドバイザリが発行される傾向が続いている。この1週間で発行または更新された脆弱性は次のとおり。
- 【緊急】 2022年04月26日 CVE-2022-22965 Vulnerability in Spring Framework Affecting Cisco Products: March 2022
- ［重要］ 2022年04月26日 CVE-2022-20685 Multiple Cisco Products Snort Modbus Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20715 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Remote Access SSL VPN Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20745 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Web Services Interface Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20760 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software DNS Inspection Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20742 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software IPsec IKEv2 VPN Information Disclosure Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20759 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Web Services Interface Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20737 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software Clientless SSL VPN Heap Overflow Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20681 Cisco IOS XE Software for Cisco Catalyst 9000 Family Switches and Catalyst 9000 Family Wireless Controllers Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20757 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20767 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software DNS Enforcement Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20751 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Snort Out of Memory Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20746 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software TCP Proxy Denial of Service Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月28日 CVE-2022-20743 Cisco Firepower Management Center File Upload Security Bypass Vulnerability
- ［重要］ 2022年04月28日 CVE-2022-20714 Cisco IOS XR Software for ASR 9000 Series Routers Lightspeed-Plus Line Cards Denial of Service Vulnerability
- 警告 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20744 Cisco Firepower Management Center Software Information Disclosure Vulnerability
- 警告 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20627,CVE-2022-20628,CVE-2022-20629 Cisco Firepower Management Center Software Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerabilities
- 警告 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20748 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Local Malware Analysis Denial of Service Vulnerability
- 警告 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20730 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Security Intelligence DNS Feed Bypass Vulnerability
- 警告 2022年04月27日 CVE-2022-20729 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software XML Injection Vulnerability
- 警告 2022年04月28日 CVE-2022-20740 Cisco Firepower Management Center Software Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability
この1週間で発行または更新されたセキュリティアドバイザリは21個で、このうち1つは深刻度が緊急（Critical）、14つは深刻度が重要（High）に分類されており注意が必要。公開済みのセキュリテアドバイザリがアップデートされたり、同じ製品であっても短い間隔で別のセキュリティアドバイザリが発行されたりすることがある。シスコシステムズの製品を使っている場合、掲載されているリストを日付などで整理しながら漏れなくチェックすることが望まれる。