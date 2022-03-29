CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-1096 The vulnerability exists due to a type confusion error within the V8 component in Chromium, affecting all Chromium-based browsers.

CVE-2022-0543 Redis is prone to a (Debian-specific) Lua sandbox escape, which could result in remote code execution.

CVE-2021-38646 Microsoft Office Access Connectivity Engine contains an unspecified vulnerability which can allow for remote code execution.

CVE-2021-34486 Microsoft Windows Event Tracing contains an unspecified vulnerability which can allow for privilege escalation.

CVE-2021-26085 Affected versions of Atlassian Confluence Server allow remote attackers to view restricted resources via a pre-authorization arbitrary file read vulnerability in the /s/ endpoint.

CVE-2021-20028 SonicWall Secure Remote Access (SRA) products contain an improper neutralization of a SQL Command leading to SQL injection.

CVE-2019-7483 In SonicWall SMA100, an unauthenticated Directory Traversal vulnerability in the handleWAFRedirect CGI allows the user to test for the presence of a file on the server.

CVE-2018-8440 An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when Windows improperly handles calls to Advanced Local Procedure Call (ALPC).

CVE-2018-8406 An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the DirectX Graphics Kernel (DXGKRNL) driver improperly handles objects in memory.

CVE-2018-8405 An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the DirectX Graphics Kernel (DXGKRNL) driver improperly handles objects in memory.

CVE-2017-0213 Microsoft Windows COM Aggregate Marshaler allows for privilege escalation when an attacker runs a specially crafted application.

CVE-2017-0059 Microsoft Internet Explorer allow remote attackers to obtain sensitive information from process memory via a crafted web site.

CVE-2017-0037 Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer have a type confusion vulnerability in mshtml.dll, which allows remote code execution.

CVE-2016-7201 The Chakra JavaScript scripting engine in Microsoft Edge allows remote attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial of service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site.

CVE-2016-7200 The Chakra JavaScript scripting engine in Microsoft Edge allows remote attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial of service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site.

CVE-2016-0189 The Microsoft JScript nd VBScript engines, as used in Internet Explorer and other products, allow attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial of service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site.

CVE-2016-0151 The Client-Server Run-time Subsystem (CSRSS) in Microsoft mismanages process tokens, which allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.

CVE-2016-0040 The kernel in Microsoft Windows allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.

CVE-2015-2426 A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Windows when the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library improperly handles specially crafted OpenType fonts.

CVE-2015-2419 JScript in Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial of service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site.

CVE-2015-1770 Microsoft Office allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted Office document.

CVE-2013-3660 The EPATHOBJ::pprFlattenRec function in win32k.sys in the kernel-mode drivers in Microsoft does not properly initialize a pointer for the next object in a certain list, which allows local users to gain privileges.

CVE-2013-2729 Integer overflow vulnerability in Adobe Reader and Acrobat allows attackers to execute remote code.

CVE-2013-2551 Use-after-free vulnerability in Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to execute remote code via a crafted web site that triggers access to a deleted object.

CVE-2013-2465 Unspecified vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) component in Oracle Java SE allows remote attackers to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via unknown vectors related to 2D

CVE-2013-1690 Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird do not properly handle onreadystatechange evens in conjunction with page reloading, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial-of-service or possibly execute arbitrary code via a crafted web site.

CVE-2012-5076 The default Java security properties configuration did not restrict access to the com.sun.org.glassfish.external and com.sun.org.glassfish.gmbal packages. An untrusted Java application or applet could use these flaws to bypass Java sandbox restrictions.

CVE-2012-2539 Microsoft Word allows attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial-of-service via crafted RTF data.

CVE-2012-2034 Adobe Flash Player contains a memory corruption vulnerability which allows for remote code execution or denial-of-service.

CVE-2012-0518 Unspecified vulnerability in the Oracle Application Server Single Sign-On component in Oracle Fusion Middleware allows remote attackers to affect integrity via unknown vectors

CVE-2011-2005 afd.sys in the Ancillary Function Driver in Microsoft Windows does not properly validate user-mode input passed to kernel mode, which allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.