米NVIDIAは7月22日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けドライバにおける不具合修正バージョン「GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 610.82」を公開した。特定の問題に影響を受けていない場合は急いで適用しなくてもよい。

通常リリースの公開を待たず、不具合の影響を受けているユーザーに提供するホットフィックス版ドライバ。『Halo: Campaign Evolved』ではRTX 50ユーザーが610.xxシリーズドライバを使ってプレイした際の安定性問題を改善し、『Path of Exile 2』のDX12モードプレイ時に長い待ち時間が発生する場合があった問題を解消した。

なお、このほど報告が見られている『Battlefield 6』での問題には対処されていない。追加された新マップ「Tsuru Reef」では大きな水域を含んでいる点が特徴ながら、一部の環境でクラッシュなど安定性に問題が見られているという。EAは影響を受けたユーザーにバージョン「596.49」までロールバックするよう推奨しているが、問題が完全に緩和されるわけではないようだ。

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver v610.82 is now available. This update resolves the following: ✅[Halo: Campaign Evolved] Stability issues on GeForce RTX 50 series when using 610.xx drivers ✅[Path of Exile 2] Fixed intermittent long pauses that could occur after extended gameplay… pic.twitter.com/6iMF2AjHC4

Known Issue: NVIDIA GPU Driver Crashes on Certain Maps



We’re investigating an issue on PC where some players may experience a GPU driver crash when playing on maps with large bodies of water, including Tsuru Reef.



Based on our current data, the issue appears to affect NVIDIA…