システム負荷計測ユーティリティ「OCCT」にLinux版 - 無料で利用可能

PC各コンポーネントに大きな負荷をかけ、動作状況を確認できるユーティリティ「OCCT」にLinux版がリリースされた。Ubuntu、Debian、Fedora、Arch Linuxなど各ディストリビューションで利用できる。

これまでベータ版として提供されたきたOCCT for Linuxが、正式にリリースされたという内容。基本的にWindows版の全機能がLinuxでも利用できるとしており、包括的なストレステストから高度な監視ツールも同様。NVIDIA H100のようなコンピューティング専用モデルでも並行してテストできるという。

OCCT for Linux is out of beta!



After 3 years of development and testing, the wait is over! OCCT is now fully available on Linux!

All the tools. All the features. Same power as Windows.



Watch to learn more👉 https://t.co/NJB8WV1HNO#OCCT #Linux pic.twitter.com/l6GuylK6U7