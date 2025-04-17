PC各コンポーネントに大きな負荷をかけ、動作状況を確認できるユーティリティ「OCCT」にLinux版がリリースされた。Ubuntu、Debian、Fedora、Arch Linuxなど各ディストリビューションで利用できる。

  • システム負荷計測ユーティリティ「OCCT」にLinux版 - 無料で利用可能

これまでベータ版として提供されたきたOCCT for Linuxが、正式にリリースされたという内容。基本的にWindows版の全機能がLinuxでも利用できるとしており、包括的なストレステストから高度な監視ツールも同様。NVIDIA H100のようなコンピューティング専用モデルでも並行してテストできるという。